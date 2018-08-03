Skinner focused on Sabres, not contract after being traded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Forward Jeff Skinner says contract talks can wait while he focuses on familiarizing himself with his new teammates and surroundings after being traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

Skinner's first priority is getting ready for the beginning of the season and a fresh start playing with the Sabres' young core, led by center Jack Eichel.

Skinner spoke during a conference call Friday, a day after the Carolina Hurricanes traded the three-time 30-goal-scorer and 2011 NHL rookie of the year to Buffalo.

The eighth-year player was expendable on a Hurricanes team rebuilding through youth, and with Skinner entering the final year of his contract and eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said it's too early to consider discussing a potential contract extension.

Buffalo gave up prospect forward Cliff Pu and three draft picks, including a 2019 second-rounder, in completing the trade.

