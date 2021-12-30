Slater, David 4th-time nominees for NFL sportsmanship award Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 10:57 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Slater and Lavonte David are nominees for the fourth time for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The league announced Thursday the eight finalists for the honor that recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.