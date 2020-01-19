Pierson, Small lead Texas State past Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Isiah Small had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Texas State got past Louisiana-Lafayette 68-59 on Saturday night.

Mason Harrell added 12 points and Alonzo Sule had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (12-8, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference), who have won four in a row.

Jalen Johnson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (7-13, 2-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Dou Gueye and P.J. Hardy had 11 points each.

Texas State led 66-49 with four minutes remaining and Sule’s layup at 2:59 marked the Bobcats’ last points and a 68-51 lead. Working the shot clock to its final seconds, the Bobcats missed their last three shots.

Neither team missed a free throw with the Bobcats going 8-for-8 and the Ragin' Cajuns making 13.

Texas State plays Texas-Arlington at home next Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com