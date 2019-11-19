Small scores 20 to lift Texas St. over Jackson St. 73-58

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Texas State defeated Jackson State 73-58 on Monday night.

Mason Harrell had 13 points and six assists for Texas State (3-2). Nijal Pearson added 13 points. Caleb Asberry had six rebounds for the hosts.

Tristan Jarrett had 18 points for the Tigers, who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Cainan McClelland added 12 points. Jonas James had 10 points.

Both teams take on UNLV the next time they take the floor. Texas State will be on the road for its matchup against the Runnin' Rebels on Wednesday, while Jackson State stays on the road with a visit to UNLV on Tuesday.

