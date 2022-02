HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Smith had 16 points off the bench to lift Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 75-70 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Simeon Fryer had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-10, 8-7 Southland Conference). Isaac Mushila added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Terrion Murdix had 10 points and seven rebounds.