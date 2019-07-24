Smoak homers, gets winning hit as Blue Jays top Indians 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez is out at home plate as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts the tag on him during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez is out at home plate as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts the tag on him during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Toronto. (Fred ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Smoak homers, gets winning hit as Blue Jays top Indians 2-1 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Smoak tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning and knocked in the winning run with a two-out single in the 10th as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Smoak got the winning hit off lefty Tyler Olson (1-1), scoring Eric Sogard.

Toronto's Ken Giles (2-2) pitched one inning and earned the win.

The Indians carried a three-hitter into the ninth before Smoak spoiled the shutout bid, homering with a one-out off closer Brad Hand. Smoak's 17th homer was his second in two days. He hit a solo shot in Monday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

Hand squandered a save opportunity for the second time in 29 chances.

Adam Cimber got the first two outs in the 10th inning. Olson came on and walked Sogard, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sogard moved to third on an infield single by Freddy Galvis and scored when Smoak singled off the glove of a diving Jose Ramirez at third base.

The Blue Jays beat the Indians for the first time in six games this season. Cleveland is 13-4 in July.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings, walked three and struck out nine. The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled to start the fifth.

Bauer pitched seven no-hit innings against Toronto on April 4, a game the Indians won 4-1.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez allowed one run and five hits in five innings. The right-hander entered the game with a major league-leading 59 walks. He didn't allow a base on balls for the first time in 61 starts, ending the longest active streak in the majors.

Sanchez retired the first eight batters in order before Greg Allen singled and stole second. Francisco Lindor followed with an RBI single that skipped under the glove of second baseman Cavan Biggio.

Bauer walked Biggio and Guerrero Jr. to start the second, but Randal Grichuk grounded into a double play and Hernandez struck out swinging.

Guerrero Jr. doubled in the fifth and Hernandez drew a one-out walk. But Bauer struck out Billy McKinney and Luke Maile to get out of the inning.

The Indians had two runners on in the fourth and fifth innings, but couldn't break through against Sanchez. Roberto Perez lined out to first to strand runners at the corners in the fourth, and Carlos Santana struck out looking and left runners at first and second in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Tyler Naquin (right hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup.

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (elbow) resumed throwing bullpen sessions last week and is scheduled to throw two more this week. ... OF Dalton Pompey (concussion) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment. ... RHP Justin Shafer was able to play catch on the field before the game. Shafer left Monday's game because of a sore elbow.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (9-3, 3.69) is 13-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 21 career appearances on the road.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-10, 3.06) pitched seven shutout innings to beat Detroit in his previous start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports