So. Florida beats No. 6 Mississippi State 67-63 in overtime

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored two of her team-high 14 points on late free throws in overtime, and South Florida beat No. 6 Mississippi State 67-63 on Saturday night.

Bethy Mununga hit two free throws with 28.9 seconds left in OT to give South Florida a 65-63 lead.

Mississippi State’s Aliyah Matharu missed a layup and failed to score after getting her own rebound before Pinzan pushed the lead to the final four-point margin, hitting two free throws with 5.4 seconds to go.

Eight players scored to help USF (2-1) beat its first top-10 ranked opponent.

Rickea Jackson scrored 18 points for Mississippi State (2-1). Matharu finished with 17 and Jessika Carter added 15.

South Florida, considered a frontrunner in the American Athletic Conference following the departure of UConn to the Big East, completed a short stretch of consecutive games against teams ranked among the top six. The Bulls were coming off a 67-62 loss to No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday.

A tight fourth quarter saw the teams trade one-point leads before the session ended tied at 60.

After the Bulldogs took a six-point advantage in the third, Maria Alvarez hit a pair of 3′s as USF went on an 11-0 run and took a 52-47 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Matharu had a three-point play as Mississippi State opened the second half with a 7-0 run to up 38-36.

Sydni Harvey and Pinzan had seven points each as South Florida took a 36-31 at the half. The Bulls outscored Mississippi State 25-12 in the second quarter and held the Bulldogs without a field goal for seven minutes.

Mississippi State went 12 of 20 from the line in the first half, while USF converted 5 of 6 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Had just 10 second-chance points compared to 25 for South Florida. ... Carter fouled out in the fourth quarter.

South Florida: The highest-ranked opponents that the Bulls had previously beaten were No. 11 De Paul (79-77 in overtime) on Dec. 7, 2005, and No. 11 Louisville (73-62) on Feb. 20, 2013.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Troy on Dec. 14, which is one of three more nonconference games before starting SEC play at Georgia on Dec. 31.

South Florida: Scheduled to play Stetson at home on Dec.13 before opening conference play three days later at Memphis. Efforts are underway to add one additional nonconference game.

