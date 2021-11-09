Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 10:10 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.
Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.