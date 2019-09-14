Solheim Cup: Europe retains 1-point lead after foursomes

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Europe retained its one-point lead over the United States following the third session of the Solheim Cup after the teams tied the morning foursomes 2-2 at a blustery Gleneagles on Saturday.

Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda were reunited by U.S captain Juli Inkster and won again in a blowout, beating Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law 6 and 5 to tie the record for the heaviest margin of victory in foursomes. It followed up a 6-and-4 win in the same alternate-shot format on Friday before they were split up for the fourballs.

The Americans' other point came from Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, who recovered from being 4 down after six holes against Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam by winning seven of the next nine holes to eventually secure a 2-and-1 victory.

The Europeans won the other two matches, though, to stay in the lead at 6 1/2-5 1/2.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier won in foursomes for the second time this week, beating Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3 and 2. Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz defeated Danielle Kang and Megan Khang 4 and 3.

Winds reached speeds of 32 mph (51 kph) on the PGA Centenary Course, leading to Salas wearing giant, thick earmuffs to accompany her hand-warmer.

