Soto, Adams homer in 8th inning, Nats beat Marlins 12-10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak by rallying for a 12-10 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Soto's three-run blast off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero was his eighth homer of the season and put the Nationals ahead for the first time at 11-9. Adams provided insurance with his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career.

Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon drew one-out walks off Nick Anderson (1-2) before Soto's homer.

Sean Doolittle gave up a homer to Jorge Alfaro in the ninth before earning his ninth save.

Starlin Castro's two-out, RBI single off Kyle Barraclough (1-1) in the eighth gave Miami a 9-8 lead. But it wasn't enough as Miami had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Brian Anderson hit a two-run homer to left field to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the first. It was Anderson's fifth of the season.

Adam Eaton cut the Nationals' deficit in half with his fifth homer in the bottom half of the inning.

Washington tied it in the third on Anthony Rendon's two-run homer, his 10th of the season.

Granderson's sixth homer of the season — a solo shot into the second deck in right field — put the Marlins back on top, 5-4, in the fourth.

Miami scored three runs in the fifth against Washington reliever Joe Ross, extending the lead to 8-4.

The Nationals entered Friday's game with a MLB bullpen-worst 7.02 ERA.

Washington had four errors in the game, while Miami had one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Placed C Chad Wallach (concussion) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 22) and selected catcher Bryan Holaday from Triple-A New Orleans. . RHP Riley Ferrell (right biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to pitch two innings for New Orleans on Saturday. . RHP Julian Fernandez (recovering from Tommy John surgery) will pitch an inning in extended spring training on Saturday.

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (left hamstring strain) threw a simulated game with 41 pitches on Friday. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that it went well, and that Sanchez also ran afterward. Martinez wasn't sure if Sanchez would make his next scheduled start; he might want to see him throw a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 4.25), coming off his first career shutout in a win against the Mets, makes his third career start against Washington. He's 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA against the Nationals.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-2, 3.25 ERA) is 1-1 with a 4.62 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins.

