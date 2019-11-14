Sotos scores 24 to lead Bucknell past Hofstra 86-71

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jimmy Sotos had a career-high 24 points as Bucknell defeated Hofstra 86-71 on Wednesday night.

John Meeks had 14 points and seven rebounds for Bucknell (2-1). Andrew Funk added 12 points. Walter Ellis had 12 points and Paul Newman pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.

Desure Buie had 19 points for the Pride (1-2). Tareq Coburn added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Ray had 12 points and six rebounds.

Bucknell plays Canisius on the road on Saturday. Hofstra takes on NYIT at home on Friday.

