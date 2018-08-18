Sounders top depleted Galaxy 5-0 for record 6th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Harry Shipp had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders rolled past the depleted Los Angeles Galaxy 5-0 on Saturday for their club-record sixth straight victory.

Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz also scored, and the Sounders were the beneficiary of an own goal.

Seattle (10-9-5) is 7-0-2 in its last nine games, tying the second-longest undefeated string in club history.

Los Angeles (10-9-7) was without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and designated players Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, and Romain Alessandrini.

Ibrahimovicindicated earlier in the week that he did not want to play on Seattle's turf and risk re-injuring his knee, so did not make the trip. Giovani dos Santos (leg), Jonathan dos Santos (groin), and Alessandrini (knee) all were out with injuries. Starting defender Michael Ciani (hamstring) also was sidelined.

Marshall scored late in the third minute for his third of the year and Seattle's quickest goal of the season. Shipp's third of the year made it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

An own goal off the foot of Servando Carrasco pushed the lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute. Roldan scored in the 59th for his third of the year, and Ruidiaz finished the rout in the 67th with his second.