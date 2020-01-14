South Carolina State pulls away from Howard in OT, 101-95

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damani Applewhite's jumper with midway through overtime sparked a closing run that carried South Carolina State to a 101-95 win over Howard on Monday night.

Applewhite put the Bulldogs in front for good, 90-89. Tashombe Riley knocked down a jumper and, after Wayne Bristol Jr. pulled the Bison within a point, Zacchaeus Sellers hit a 3 and Tariq Simmons and Jahmari Etienne each hit a pair from the line to make it 99-91 with :25 left to put the game out of reach.

Bristol tied the game at 84-84 with :21 second left when he hit the first of two free throws.

Riley hit 11 of 17 from the field coming off the bench and led South Carolina State (7-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 24 points. Applewhite scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sellers and Etienne each added 14 points and Sellers dished eight assists.

Charles Williams scored 34 points to lead Howard (2-16, 0-4). Zion Cousins added 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Bristol and Kyle Foster each contributed 10 points.