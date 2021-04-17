Southern U. 49, Grambling St. 7

SOU_Skelton 3 run (Barajas kick), 08:48

SOU_Nelson 4 run (Barajas kick), 03:01

Second Quarter

SOU_Tucker 22 pass from Lampley (Barajas kick), 11:24

SOU_Sims 1 run (Barajas kick), 00:11

Third Quarter

SOU_Skelton 3 run (Barajas kick), 11:40

GRAM_Richardson 13 pass from Walker (Urban kick), 09:01

SOU_McClain 5 run (Barajas kick), 03:22

Fourth Quarter

SOU_McDaniel 5 run (Barajas kick), 13:46

GRAM SOU First downs 13 19 Rushes-yards 36-143 43-232 Passing 65 288 Comp-Att-Int 9-14-0 15-20-0 Return Yards 12 58 Punts-Avg. 7-32.4 3-33.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0 Penalty-Yards 7-70 3-47 Time of Possession 25:06 34:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Grambling St., Ly. Brooks 9-71, CJ. Russell 7-34, Ke. Elder 5-19, El. Walker 12-17, Da. Brutton 2-4, Re. Estes 1-(minus 2). Southern U., La. Skelton 7-76, Je. Sims 8-56, Ma. McClain 2-20, De. Benn 6-17, Jo. Lampley 2-16, Ra. Muhammad 6-14, Tr. Benjamin 5-14, Cr. Nelson 4-11, Gl. McDaniel 2-6, Co. Williams 1-2.

PASSING_Grambling St., El. Walker 9-14-0-65. Southern U., Jo. Lampley 8-11-0-143, La. Skelton 6-8-0-102, Gl. McDaniel 1-1-0-43.

RECEIVING_Grambling St., Ra. Richardson 3-51, Do. James 3-18, Do. Johnson III 1-9, Ly. Brooks 1-2, Da. Clark 1-(minus 15). Southern U., Et. Howard 5-80, Ma. McClain 3-65, Gr. Perkins 1-43, Tr. Benjamin 1-29, Co. Williams 1-25, Tr. Tucker 1-22, Jo. Vallien 2-21, Me. Hammond 1-3.