Sow leads second-half surge in UCSB's 83-62 victory

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds and UC Santa Barbara pulled away from Jackson State in the second half for an 83-62 win in the Gauchos' season opener on Wednesday night.

Sow was 7-of-7 shooting and made 5 of 6 free throws to lead the Gauchos with Max Heidegger adding 19 points and JaQuori McLaughlin 17. Brandon Cyrus scored 12 points off the bench as UCSB shot nearly 60% and made 18 of 22 free throws while outrebounding the Tigers 40-23.

Tristan Jarrett scored 19 points, Jonas James 11 and Venjile Wallis 10 for the Tigers (0-2), who shot only 36%.

The Gauchos led only 37-34 at halftime and the game was tied early in the second half. Sow scored 13 points in the second half with UCSB going up 10 with 13 minutes left and extending its lead from there.