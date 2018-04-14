Sports on TV
Published 4:00 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, April 16
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLB — Baltimore at Boston
|7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at Seattle OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Boston at Toronto
|7:30 p.m.
CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Tampa Bay at New Jersey
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Nashville at Colorado
|10:30 p.m.
CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Anaheim at San Jose
|RUNNING
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Boston Marathon, at Boston
|SOCCER
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Freiburg
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, West Ham vs. Stoke City ---
|Tuesday, April 17
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Minnesota
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at L.A. Angels OR Houston at Seattle
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|8 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Washington at Columbus
|8 p.m.
CNBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Winnipeg at Minnesota
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Vegas at Los Angeles
|SOCCER
|2:40 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham ---
|Wednesday, April 18
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)
|5 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (joined in progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Minnesota
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 2, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
GOLF — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Tampa Bay at New Jersey
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Nashville at Colorado
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Anaheim at San Jose
|SOCCER
|2:40 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Manchester United ---
|Thursday, April 19
|BOXING
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Orlando Cruz, junior lightweights; Jose Lopez vs. Miguel Gonzalez, lightweights, at San Juan, Puerto Rico
|GOLF
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, first round, at Rabat, Morocco
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, first round, at San Antonio
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, first round, at Los Angeles
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Baltimore at Detroit
|6:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
|8 p.m.
NBA — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Boston at Toronto
|7:30 p.m.
USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Washington at Columbus
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 5 (if necessary), Los Angeles at Vegas
|SOCCER
|2:40 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Burnley vs. Chelsea ---
|Friday, April 20
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, final practice, at Richmond, Va.
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, practice, at Richmond, Va.
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, final practice, at Richmond, Va.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, qualifying, at Richmond, Va.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, qualifying, at Richmond, Va.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond, Va.
|DRAG RACING
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, at Baytown, Texas (same-day tape)
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, second round, at Rabat, Morocco
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, second round, at Rabat, Morocco
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, first round, at Ridgedale, Mo.
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, second round, at San Antonio
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, second round, at Los Angeles
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Kansas City at Detroit
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Cleveland at Baltimore OR Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
ESPN2 — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|SOCCER
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg ---
|Saturday, April 21
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying, at Birmingham, Ala.
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, at Richmond, Va.
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Premier Champions, Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas, junior welterweights; Jermall Charlo welterweight vs. Hugo Centeno Jr., for interim WBC middleweight title; Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar, super welterweights, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game, at Notre Dame, Ind.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama spring game, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia spring game, at Athens, Ga.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, third round, at San Antonio
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, third round, at San Antonio
GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, second round, at Ridgedale, Mo.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, third round, at Los Angeles
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Atlantic City, N.J.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee, at Atlantic City, N.J.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Detroit
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Baltimore
|9 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Washington at L.A. Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland
|MOTOR SPORTS
|3 p.m.
FOX — AMA Monster Energy Supercross, at Foxborough, Mass.
|NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 3 or 4, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|RUNNING
|3:30 p.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — London Marathon, at London
|SOCCER
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Crystal Palace
|Noon
FOX — FA Cup, semifinal, Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Leverkusen
|3:30 p.m.
|TRACK & FIELD
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grenada Invitational, at St. George's, Grenada ---
|Sunday, April 22
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at Birmingham, Ala.
|BOWLING
|1 p.m.
ESPN — PBA Tour, League Quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine (taped)
|DRAG RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, qualifying, at Baytown, Texas (taped)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Spring Nationals, finals, at Baytown, Texas
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, at Rabat, Morocco
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio
GOLF — Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Ridgedale, Mo.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, HUGEL-JTBC Championship, final round, at Los Angeles
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Cleveland at Baltimore OR Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|4 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Colorado OR Seattle at Texas (games joined in progress)
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at L.A. Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA
TNT — NBA playoffs, first round, Game 4, teams TBA
|NHL HOCKEY
|SOCCER
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham
|9:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Mainz
|10 a.m.
FS1 — FA Cup, semifinal, Chelsea vs. Southampton
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool
|Noon
FS2 — Bundesliga, Koln vs. Schalke
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, Minnesota at Seattle
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, N.Y. City FC at Portland