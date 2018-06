Sports on TV

Adv23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 25 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA College World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 1, at Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Kansas City OR Oakland at Detroit (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Washington at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

TNT — 2018 NBA Awards, at Los Angeles

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Uruguay vs. Russia, at Samara, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, at Volgograd, Russia

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Iran vs. Portugal, at Saransk, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Spain vs. Morocco, at Kaliningrad, Russia ---

Tuesday, June 26 BEACH VOLLEYBALL 7 p.m.

NBCSN — AVP Pro Series, Seattle Open, at Issaquah, Wash. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA College World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 2, at Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL Noon

MLB — Washington at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Miami

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Denmark vs. France, at Moscow

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Australia vs. Peru, at Sochi, Russia

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Nigeria vs. Argentina, at St. Petersburg, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Iceland vs. Croatia, at Rostov-on-Don, Russia ---

Wednesday, June 27 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA College World Series, Championship series (Best-of-3), Game 3 (if necessary), at Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, HNA Open de France, first round, at Paris

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at Houston OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (noon)

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group F, Mexico vs. Sweden, at Ekaterinburg, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group F, South Korea vs. Germany, at Kazan, Russia

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group E, Serbia vs. Brazil, at Moscow

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group E, Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — Indiana at Connecticut

10 p.m.

NBA — Dallas at Las Vegas ---

Thursday, June 28 AUTO RACING 9 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series, Scott 150, at Joliet, Ill.

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice, at Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour/PGA of America, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, at Kildeer, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, first round, at Potomac, Md.

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Open, first round, at Colorado Springs, Colo.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, HNA Open de France, second round, at Paris

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers OR Oakland at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLB — Colorado at San Francisco (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Angels at Boston

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group H, Senegal vs. Colombia, at Samara, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group H, Japan vs. Poland, at Volgograd, Russia

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group G, England vs. Belgium, at Kaliningrad, Russia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group G, Panama vs. Tunisia, at Saransk, Russia

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — New York at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Angeles at Seattle ---

Friday, June 29 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice, at Spielberg, Austria

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton's 300, practice, at Joliet, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton's 300, final practice, at Joliet, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Overton's 225, qualifying, at Joliet, Ill.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Overton's 225, at Joliet, Ill.

BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — Big3, Week 2 games, at Chicago

BOXING 9 p.m.

ESPN — Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Mosquera, welterweights, at Cancun, Mexico

CFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Hamilton

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Edmonton

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour/PGA of America, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, at Kildeer, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, second round, at Potomac, Md.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Open, second round, at Colorado Springs, Colo.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Houston at Tampa Bay

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBA — Atlanta at Minnesota ---

Saturday, June 30 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice, at Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Spielberg, Austria

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Overton's 400, practice, at Joliet, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton's 300, qualifying, at Joliet, Ill.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Overton's 400, final practice, at Joliet, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton's 300, at Joliet, Ill.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Overton's 400, qualifying, at Joliet, Ill.

BOXING 9 p.m.

ESPN — Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo, for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title, at Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Home Run Derby, at Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, HNA Open de France, third round, at Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, third round, at Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, third round, at Potomac, Md.

NBC — LPGA Tour/PGA of America, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, at Kildeer, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Open, third round, at Colorado Springs, Colo.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Toronto (1 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Baltimore (joined in progress) OR Cleveland at Oakland (4 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, Atlanta at St. Louis, Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, San Francisco at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle

MOTOR SPORTS 8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Southwick National, at Southwick, Mass. (same-day tape)

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Second round, Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, at Kazan, Russia

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Second round, Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, at Sochi, Russia

3:30 p.m.

LIFE - NWSL, North Carolina at Orlando

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS, Portland at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, Orlando City at Atlanta United

TRACK & FIELD 10 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, at Paris (same-day tape) ---

Sunday, July 1 AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Overton's 400, at Joliet, Ill.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, HNA Open de France, final round, at Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, final round, at Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National, final round, at Potomac, Md.

NBC — LPGA Tour/PGA of America, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, at Kildeer, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Open, final round, at Colorado Springs, Colo.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Second round, Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, at Moscow

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, Second round, Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto

SPECIAL OLYMPICS 3:30 p.m.

ABC — 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, opening ceremony, at Seattle