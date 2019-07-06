Sports on TV
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 8
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 3, 133 miles, Binche, Belgium to Épernay, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — 2019 Home Run Derby: From Cleveland, Ohio
ESPN2 — 2019 Home Run Derby - Statcast Edition: From Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|POKER
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: Day 4 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|Tennis
|6 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London
|8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London ---
|Tuesday, July 9
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 4, 134 miles, Reims to Nancy, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|POKER
|7 p.m.
ESPN — World Series of Poker: Day 5 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London
ESPN2 — Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London
ESPN2 — Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London ---
|Wednesday, July 10
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour De France: Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar, France
|ESPYS
|8 p.m.
ABC — The 2019 ESPYS: The 27th annual event, Los Angeles, Calif.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|11:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|POKER
|7 p.m.
ESPN — World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London
ESPN2 — Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBA — Connecticut at Atlanta
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago ---
|Thursday, July 11
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 6, 98 miles, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, first round, Akron, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, first round, Silvis, Ill.
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland
|HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBA
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Ladies' Semifinals, London ---
|Friday, July 12
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 1, England
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Sparta, Ky.
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Sparta, Ky.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 2, England
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 7, 143 miles, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, France
|6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, second round, Silvis, Ill.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
|6 p.m.
MLB — Washington at Philadelphia OR Toronto at NY Yankees (7 p.m.)
|10 p.m.
MLB — Atlanta at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Oakland
|POKER
|9 p.m.
ESPN — World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at D.C. United
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Semifinals, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Seattle ---
|Saturday, July 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
FS2 — Greater West Sydney at Richmond
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 2, England
|12 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: qualifying, New York City, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Toronto
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — FIA Formula E: Championship Prerace, New York City, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
FOX — FIA Formula E: New York City E-Prix, New York City, N.Y.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: From Providence, R.I.
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, Calif.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Ottawa
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Hamilton
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|CYCLING
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France
|GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: second round, South Lake Tahoe, Nev.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Oakland
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage
|10 p.m.
MLB — Seattle at LA Angels OR Atlanta at San Diego (games joined in progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Teams TBD, quarterfinal
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Teams TBD, quarterfinal
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Ladies' Championship, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Washington ---
|Sunday, July 14
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — FIA Formula E: Championship
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y.
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France
|GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland
NBC — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship Golf: final round, South Lake Tahoe, Nev.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike Peach Jam
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — Washington at Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Boston
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal
|POKER
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3:55 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles at Atlanta
|7 p.m.
NBA — Phoenix at Minnesota ---