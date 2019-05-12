Springer 5 hits, 2 homers as Astros romp 15-5, sweep Rangers

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, and George Springer, right, celebrates the team's win over the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer was 5 for 5 with four RBIs and a pair of home runs that increased total to an AL-high 15, leading the Houston Astros to a 15-5 rout over Texas on Sunday and a four-game sweep of the Rangers.

Alex Bregman also homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs as the Astros set season highs for runs and hits (18). They extended their winning streak to five.

Corbin Martin (1-0) struck out nine in his major league debut, allowing two runs, three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Springer hit his fifth leadoff homer this season and big league-high 29th since the start of 2015, a drive off Adrian Sampson (0-3). He hit an RBI single in the second, singled again in the fourth and fifth, then hit a two-run homer off the train tracks in left in the sixth against Brett Martin.

Bregman hit a two-run homer in the second for a 4-0 lead and a three-run drive in the fifth against Ariel Jurado as Houston opened a 10-1 advantage.

Corbin Martin, selected with the 56th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, signed for a $1,178,600 bonus. The 23-year-old right-hander was 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock this season. Fans gave him a standing ovation when he was removed.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Elvis Andrus homered for the Rangers, who have lost five of six.

Sampson (0-3) allowed six runs — five earned — and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.25.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list, a move retroactive to Saturday, due to a left hamstring strain. The Astros selected the contract of Corbin Martin from Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Shelby Miller (1-2, 7.48 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday. Miller allowed two runs over four innings on Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (3-2, 4.30) starts Monday at Detroit in the opener of a three-game series. Peacock struck out a career-high 12 in seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Royals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports