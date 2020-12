NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Travis Atson had a career-high 21 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly beat Central Connecticut 91-86 on Tuesday.

Chauncey Hawkins had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for St. Francis (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 18 points and five steals, and David Muenkat had 12 points.