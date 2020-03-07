St. John's 88, Marquette 86
Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, John 0-0 0-2 0, Howard 8-16 8-9 30, McEwen 2-3 0-0 4, Anim 7-16 8-9 24, Cain 3-8 0-0 7, Elliott 4-7 2-2 11, Torrence 1-5 2-2 4, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 28-62 20-24 86.
Earlington 0-4 4-4 4, Rutherford 7-10 3-8 19, Williams 6-10 3-5 17, Champagnie 7-16 5-8 21, Figueroa 4-10 4-9 15, Dunn 1-3 2-2 4, Caraher 4-7 0-0 8, Sears 0-1 0-0 0, Steere 0-0 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 21-36 88.
Halftime_St. John's 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 10-21 (Howard 6-10, Anim 2-3, Elliott 1-2, Cain 1-3, Bailey 0-1, Torrence 0-2), St. John's 9-22 (Figueroa 3-7, Rutherford 2-3, Williams 2-4, Champagnie 2-5, Earlington 0-1, Caraher 0-2). Fouled Out_Elliott, Earlington. Rebounds_Marquette 41 (Johnson 11), St. John's 30 (Champagnie 12). Assists_Marquette 13 (Howard, Torrence 4), St. John's 17 (Rutherford 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 23, St. John's 17. A_7,720 (19,812).