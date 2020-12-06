St. John's 89, Stony Brook 66
Recommended Video:
Gueye 7-11 1-2 15, Policelli 5-16 1-3 14, Sayles 5-7 0-0 10, Greene 2-7 1-2 7, Rodriguez 4-8 2-2 11, Habwe 2-3 0-1 4, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson-Moore 1-2 0-0 3, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Kadisha 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-10 66.
Moore 5-8 2-4 12, Alexander 1-2 4-6 6, Williams 8-11 2-2 21, Champagnie 5-11 3-4 16, Cole 2-5 0-0 4, Addae-Wusu 3-4 0-0 6, McGriff 2-5 0-0 5, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Earlington 1-4 1-2 4, Toro 2-3 3-3 7, Caraher 1-1 0-1 2, Gavalas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 15-22 89.
Halftime_St. John's 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 7-23 (Policelli 3-11, Greene 2-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-1, Rodriguez 1-4, Habwe 0-1, Gueye 0-2), St. John's 8-20 (Williams 3-5, Champagnie 3-6, Earlington 1-2, McGriff 1-2, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Gavalas 0-1, Cole 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 30 (Policelli 10), St. John's 31 (Moore 7). Assists_Stony Brook 8 (Rodriguez 4), St. John's 23 (Alexander, Champagnie, Addae-Wusu, McGriff 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 16, St. John's 16.