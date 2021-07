Cardinals first. Dylan Carlson strikes out on a foul tip. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow right field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Yadier Molina singles to left field. Tommy Edman strikes out on a foul tip. Harrison Bader lines out to shallow infield to Wilmer Flores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Giants 0.

Giants third. LaMonte Wade Jr. called out on strikes. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field. Wilmer Flores walks. Alex Dickerson grounds out to shallow right field to Paul Goldschmidt. Wilmer Flores to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Donovan Solano lines out to shortstop to Paul DeJong.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Giants 2.

Cardinals fourth. Harrison Bader doubles to deep left field. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Edmundo Sosa singles to shallow infield. Harrison Bader to third. Adam Wainwright out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Johnny Cueto to Donovan Solano. Edmundo Sosa to second. Dylan Carlson walks. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Dylan Carlson to third. Edmundo Sosa scores. Harrison Bader scores. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Giants 2.

Giants fifth. Wilmer Flores walks. Alex Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Wainwright to Paul Goldschmidt. Wilmer Flores to second. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores scores. Donovan Solano grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Steven Duggar is intentionally walked. Chadwick Tromp lines out to deep right field to Tommy Edman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Giants 3.

Cardinals seventh. Dylan Carlson grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Darin Ruf. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Yadier Molina singles to left field. Nolan Arenado scores. Tommy Edman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yadier Molina out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Giants 3.

Cardinals eighth. Harrison Bader pops out to Darin Ruf. Paul DeJong called out on strikes. Edmundo Sosa homers to left field. Matt Carpenter pinch-hitting for Ryan Helsley. Matt Carpenter singles to deep right field. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Giants 3.

Giants eighth. Chadwick Tromp grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to John Gant. Jason Vosler pinch-hitting for Jose Alvarez. Jason Vosler walks. Darin Ruf grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt. Jason Vosler to second. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Jason Vosler scores. Wilmer Flores doubles to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Thairo Estrada pinch-hitting for Alex Dickerson. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Giants 5.