Stafford, Donald lead Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 4:32 a.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the first play to the last, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams showed they're still a heavyweight in the NFC West.
The six-time All-Pro finished with three sacks — the first on the initial play from scrimmage and the last as time expired — while Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams past the Arizona Cardinals 30-23 on Monday night.