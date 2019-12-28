Stair, Bafutto power Mercer past Milligan 104-53

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ethan Stair and Victor Bafutto posted double-doubles and Mercer breezed to a 104-53 victory over NAIA-member Milligan College on Saturday.

Stair finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Bafutto pitched in with 13 points and 12 boards for the Bears (6-8). Kamar Robertson hit all four of his 3-pointers and scored 16 with seven rebounds off the bench. Jeffrey Gary had 12 points, while reserves Mitch Prendergast (13), James Glisson III (11) and Maciej Bender (10) also scored in double figures.

Nathan Hastings topped the Warriors with 21 points and Tyler Nichols added 16 points and six assists.

Mercer shot 52% from the floor, including 54% from 3-point range (14 of 26). Milligan shot 40% overall and made just 4 of 19 from distance (21%).

