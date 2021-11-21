Stamkos scores lone shootout goal, Lightning beat Wild 5-4 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021
TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild after blowing a late two-goal lead Sunday night.
Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on two empty-net goals by Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek over a 2:09 stretch. But the Wild couldn't score in overtime during a power play that lasted about a minute and half.