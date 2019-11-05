COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
D.Jones 257 161 62.6 1676 6.52 11 4.3 8 3.1 75t 82.8
Manning 89 56 62.9 556 6.25 2 2.2 2 2.2 43 78.7
TEAM 346 217 62.7 2232 6.45 13 3.8 10 2.9 75t 81.0
OPPONENTS 283 196 69.3 2525 8.92 16 5.7 8 2.8 62 104.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Barkley 88 401 4.6 59 2
D.Jones 29 188 6.5 16 2
Gallman 27 107 4.0 22 2
Hilliman 30 91 3.0 10 0
S.Shepard 4 42 10.5 23 0
Penny 12 39 3.2 6 0
Fowler 1 20 20.0 20 0
Tate 1 16 16.0 16 0
Manning 2 8 4.0 6 0
Engram 3 7 2.3 5 0
TEAM 197 919 4.7 59 6
OPPONENTS 274 1151 4.2 41 10
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Engram 44 467 10.6 75t 3
Tate 29 322 11.1 64t 1
Barkley 28 228 8.1 65 1
S.Shepard 25 267 10.7 36 1
Fowler 21 177 8.4 17 0
Slayton 17 273 16.1 46 3
Ellison 15 125 8.3 28t 1
Latimer 14 173 12.4 43 1
Gallman 10 99 9.9 21 1
T.Jones 3 38 12.7 28 1
Core 3 28 9.3 11 0
R.Shepard 3 25 8.3 12 0
Hilliman 3 1 0.3 5 0
Penny 2 9 4.5 9 0
TEAM 217 2232 10.3 75t 13
OPPONENTS 196 2525 12.9 62 16
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Jenkins 4 84 21.0 62 0
Connelly 2 18 9.0 13 0
Peppers 1 32 32.0 32t 1
Bethea 1 7 7.0 7 0
TEAM 8 141 17.6 62 1
OPPONENTS 10 84 8.4 29 0
SACKS NO.
Golden 5.5
Carter 2.5
Lawrence 2.5
Pierre 2.0
Ximines 2.0
D.Tomlinson 1.5
Mayo 1.5
Connelly 1.0
Haley 1.0
McIntosh 1.0
Ogletree 1.0
Skipper 0.5
TEAM 22.0
OPPONENTS 28.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Dixon 34 1536 45.2 42.3 15 58 1
TEAM 35 1536 43.9 41.1 15 58 1
OPPONENTS 34 1504 44.2 38.5 10 66 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
T.Jones 8 2 96 12.0 60 0
Tate 3 3 49 16.3 17 0
Peppers 3 4 9 3.0 5 0
TEAM 14 9 154 11.0 60 0
OPPONENTS 14 7 77 5.5 15 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ballentine 9 237 26.3 52 0
Slayton 9 189 21.0 30 0
Latimer 7 202 28.9 50 0
Ximines 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 26 633 24.3 52 0
OPPONENTS 10 138 13.8 33 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Barkley 1 0 0
Bethea 0 2 0
Gallman 1 0 0
Golden 0 1 0
Hilliman 2 0 0
D.Jones 10 0 1
T.Jones 3 0 3
Manning 2 0 0
Penny 0 0 1
Skipper 0 1 0
Solder 0 0 1
Zeitler 0 0 1
TEAM 19 4 7
OPPONENTS 8 16 12
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 27 74 37 38 0 176
OPPONENTS 67 92 38 58 0 255
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
Rosas 0 0 0 0 18 20 8 10 36 0 42
Barkley 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Engram 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Gallman 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Slayton 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
D.Jones 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
S.Shepard 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Ellison 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Golden 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
T.Jones 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Latimer 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Penny 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Peppers 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Tate 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 22 6 13 3 18 20 8 10 36 0 176
OPPONENTS 30 10 16 4 28 30 15 19 52 1 255
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Aldrick Rosas 0/ 0 5/ 5 3/ 4 0/ 1 0/ 0
TEAM 0/ 0 5/ 5 3/ 4 0/ 1 0/ 0
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 4/ 4 4/ 5 4/ 5 3/ 5