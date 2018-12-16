Steelers activate WR Rogers; RB Conner doubtful vs. Patriots

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Looks like Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner's balky left ankle won't be ready to go against the Patriots.

The AFC North leaders downgraded Conner from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against New England. Conner, who is sixth in the NFL with 909 yards rushing, skipped last week's game against Oakland and was limited in practice on Friday. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will fill in for Conner if he's unable to go.

Pittsburgh also placed starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert on injured reserve with a knee injury. Gilbert hasn't played since sustaining the injury against Cincinnati in October.

The Steelers filled Gilbert's roster spot by activating wide receiver Eli Rogers. The game will be Rogers' first since he tore the ACL in his right knee in last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville.

