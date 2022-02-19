Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 2:12 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.