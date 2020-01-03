Steelman carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas St. 73-52

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Davis Steelman had 14 points off the bench to lift Texas-Arlington to a 73-52 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

David Azore had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jabari Narcis added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Radshad Davis had nine rebounds for the road team.

Brian Warren, whose 14 points per game entering the contest was second on the Mavericks, scored only 7 points (2 of 11).

Texas-Arlington posted a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves' 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Texas-Arlington opponent this season.

Melo Eggleston had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-4, 2-1). Malik Brevard added seven rebounds.

Canberk Kus, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Red Wolves, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Texas-Arlington matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State matches up against Texas State at home on Saturday.

