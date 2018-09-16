Steffen gets 9th shutout in Crew's scoreless draw with FCD

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zack Steffen saved Tesho Akindele's chip shot in the 92nd minute and the Columbus Crew played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Steffen finished with two saves in his ninth shutout of the season. The Crew (12-8-8) extended their unbeaten streak to three games.

Jesse Gonzalez made a leaping effort to stop Federico Higuain's shot in the 26th minute for his only save. Gonzalez recorded his fourth shutout of the season for FC Dallas (14-6-8) and his first since June 29.