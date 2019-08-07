Stephen Curry's security man Ralph Walker rejoining Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry's longtime security man, Ralph Walker, is rejoining the Golden State Warriors following a year away to focus more time on family.

Walker confirmed by text message late Tuesday he would be back with the organization. The Warriors will certainly face some unpredictable challenges behind the scenes this season as they begin playing in their new San Francisco arena Chase Center, and Walker's experience and familiarity with the operation will prove invaluable.

"Ready to assist in any way to make the team and organization productive," Walker said.

The Warriors' longtime director of security had been a fixture on the Golden State sidelines and almost anywhere Curry went, staying close to the two-time MVP at home and on the road. Walker is a former member of the Oakland Police Department.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported Walker would be returning to the Warriors, who won NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and '18 then reached their fifth straight NBA Finals before losing in six games to the first-time champion Toronto Raptors.

