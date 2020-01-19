Stephen F. Austin 80, Incarnate Word 56
Lutz 6-14 4-4 16, Larsson 4-6 0-0 8, Murray 2-8 0-0 5, Miszkiewicz 5-8 1-1 11, Ene 1-6 1-2 4, Willis 5-13 0-0 12, Swaby 0-4 0-0 0, Balentine 0-1 0-0 0, Van Vlerah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 6-7 56.
Kensmil 5-6 1-5 11, Harris 6-11 4-6 17, Solomon 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 7-14 5-6 19, Walker 4-7 0-0 12, Ware 2-5 2-2 6, Kachelries 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-3 1-1 7, Zivney 0-0 0-0 0, Comeaux 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-53 14-22 80.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 4-22 (Willis 2-9, Murray 1-2, Ene 1-4, Swaby 0-2, Lutz 0-5), Stephen F. Austin 6-15 (Walker 4-6, Comeaux 1-1, Harris 1-4, Kachelries 0-2, Ware 0-2). Fouled Out_Larsson, Miszkiewicz, Swaby. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 27 (Miszkiewicz 9), Stephen F. Austin 30 (Kensmil 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Lutz 6), Stephen F. Austin 19 (Ware 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 22, Stephen F. Austin 13. A_4,147 (7,203).