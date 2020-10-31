Stephen F. Austin overwhelms D-II W. Colorado 64-7

NACODOCHES, Texas (AP) — Tre’Jon Henderson and Jaquarion Turner each ran for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat overmatched NCAA Division II-member Western Colorado 64-7 on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin (4-3) of the Southland Conference scored five touchdowns and a field goal in the first quarter and led 37-0.

Following an early punt, the Mountaineers from Gunnison, Colorado fumbled the ball away on three straight drives and threw an interception, all of which led to Stephen F. Austin scores.

The Lumberjacks had four different players complete passes, and between Trae Self, Preston Weeks, Blake Short, and Josh Foskey, the group combined were 31-for-39 passing for 404 yards.

Remi Simmons caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and 12-different Lumberjacks players had a reception.

Luke Nethercot threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Damian Macias to allow the Mountaineers to avoid the shutout. Nethercot completed 6 of 8 in relief of Connor Desch.

