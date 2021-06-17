Stewart helps Seattle win 5th straight, 79-69 over Indiana June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 9:19 p.m.
1 of15 Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots over Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Seattle Storm's Sue Bird puts shoots against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Seattle Storm's Sue Bird drives as Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Seattle Storm's Epiphanny Prince passes the ball as Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd shoots over Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd shoots next to Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots over Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Indiana Fever coach Marianne Stanley talks to the team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, second from left, shoots against Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland (51) and Teaira McCowan (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan (15) works between Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell (2) and Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
Seattle's lead was cut to 69-66 with 6:31 left until Stewart scored six points during a 10-1 run to put the Storm ahead by double-figures the rest of the way.