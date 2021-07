EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 on Wednesday night for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.

Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.