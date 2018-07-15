Stewart scores 35, grabs 10 boards; Storm beats Wings 91-84

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 35 points, including three 3-pointers, and 20 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 91-84 on Saturday night.

Natasha Howard scored 17 points and Jewell Loyd added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Seattle (16-6).

Dallas (12-9) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Stewart was fouled as she hit a short jumper in the lane and missed the free throw, but Howard's offensive rebound and putback gave the Storm an 80-77 lead with 90 seconds to go. Liz Cambage answered with a layup, but was immediately called for a technical foul. Stewart hit the ensuing free throw and then Sue Bird made a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead to five with a minute remaining. Loyd, Alysha Clark and Stewart combined to make 7-of-8 free throws from there to seal it.

Cambage led Dallas with 23 points, on 10-of-15 shooting, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 21 points, seven assists and a season-high five steals. Kayla Thornton added a career-best 18 points.