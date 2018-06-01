Storm make WNBA record 17 3-pointers, cruise by Aces 101-74

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd added 20 points and the Seattle Storm set a WNBA record with 17 3-pointers in a 101-74 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night.

Seattle set a franchise record with 15 3-pointers by the end of the third quarter and finished 17 of 26 from 3-point range.

Rookie Mercedes Russell pushed Seattle over the century mark with 6:32 remaining for a 43-point lead. The Storm didn't score again as the Aces closed on a 16-0 run.

Sue Bird had 11 points and nine assists for Seattle (5-1), which won its fifth straight game for the first time in six seasons. Loyd made five 3-pointers in the first quarter and tied a franchise record with 17 points.

A'ja Wilson scored 21 points for Las Vegas (0-4), which began a stretch of seven games in 12 days. Washington star Kelsey Plum attempted just one shot in 23 minutes in her return to Seattle.