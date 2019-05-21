Storm's Sue Bird needs surgery, will be out indefinitely

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird needs arthroscopic surgery on her left knee and will be out indefinitely, another big blow for the defending WNBA champs.

The Storm announced Tuesday that the 11-time All-Star has a loose body in her left knee. Bird will undergo surgery in Connecticut in the near future.

The news about Bird is the third significant setback for Seattle in recent weeks. Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart is out for the season after tearing her Achilles tendon playing overseas. The status of head coach Dan Hughes is also uncertain. He underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his digestive tract.

Fansided.com first reported on Bird's surgery. Bird did not play in either of Seattle's preseason games.