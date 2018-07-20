Storms suspend Lincicome's bid to make PGA Tour cut





Troy Merritt lines up a putt during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf touranment at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville., Ky., Friday, July 20, 2018. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Troy Merritt celebrates with caddie Wayne Burch on the 18th green after completing the second round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., Friday, July 20, 2018. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brittany Lincicome will have to wait until the weekend to resume her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

Overnight storms delayed the start of the second round Friday in the Barbasol Championship, and an afternoon thunderstorm suspended competition for good. The round will resume Saturday morning with much of the field still to play.

The second stoppage at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club came 20 minutes before Lincicome's scheduled tee time.

Lincicome was near the bottom of the field after opening with a 6-over 78 on Thursday. The first LPGA Tour player since Michelle Wie in 2008 to start a PGA Tour event, she needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female players to make the cut.

Troy Merritt had the clubhouse lead at 15 under, following an opening 62 with a 67.