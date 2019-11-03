Strasburg opts out of Nats deal, $100M, to become free agent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.

The 31-year-old right-hander becomes a free agent Saturday. Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with the Nationals in May 2016.

Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.

Washington also won Game 7 to claim the first championship in franchise history.

In a career interrupted by Tommy John surgery shortly after his spectacular major league debut in 2010, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts in parts of 10 seasons.

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, center, celebrates with teammates Anibal Sanchez, left, and Gerardo Parra during a rally following a parade to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington.

