Sun acquire January, send Williams to Dream in 3-way deal

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun acquired guard Briann January from Phoenix on Wednesday in a three-way deal that sent fan favorite Courtney Williams to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun also get a second-round draft pick from the Mercury. Phoenix received 6-foot-2 forward Jessica Breland and 6-1 forward Nia Coffey from Atlanta.

The 33-year-old January, who has been named to the WNBA's All-Defensive team six times, averaged 6.5 points and 3.3 assists in 33 games for Phoenix last season.

Williams, 25, averaged 13.2 points in helping Connecticut reach the Finals last season.

"What fans will love the most about Courtney is the joy and passion they will see every time she steps out on the court,” Atlanta coach Nicki Collen said.

Connecticut Sun coach and general manager Curt Miller made it clear that Williams wanted the trade.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and all the loyalty and support we've shown Courtney over the last four seasons, it became clear she no longer wanted to return to Connecticut,” he said. “I will look back fondly on the memories we created together, but my focus as always is with the players that have a burning desire to help the Connecticut Sun hang the franchise’s first championship banner.”

Breland, a shot blocking specialist, 32 on Sunday, averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds last season.

Coffee, 24, averaged 5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 2019 for Atlanta.