Suns-Kings, Box
|PHOENIX (116)
Oubre Jr. 8-17 3-3 20, Saric 1-5 0-0 2, Kaminsky 5-9 4-6 17, Rubio 0-7 1-2 1, Booker 10-20 7-8 30, Bridges 6-9 7-7 20, C.Johnson 7-13 0-0 18, Diallo 1-4 0-0 2, Okobo 0-3 4-6 4, T.Johnson 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 38-89 28-34 116.
|SACRAMENTO (120)
Barnes 5-10 4-4 15, Bjelica 7-12 0-0 17, Holmes 8-11 4-4 20, Joseph 2-5 2-2 6, Hield 3-14 5-6 12, Dedmon 4-7 0-0 8, Ferrell 1-4 6-7 9, James 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 11-14 2-2 31. Totals 42-79 23-25 120.
|Phoenix
|19
|26
|30
|41—116
|Sacramento
|33
|29
|25
|33—120
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 12-36 (C.Johnson 4-9, Kaminsky 3-6, Booker 3-6, Bridges 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-4, T.Johnson 0-1, Okobo 0-2, Saric 0-2, Rubio 0-3), Sacramento 13-31 (Bogdanovic 7-9, Bjelica 3-5, Ferrell 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Hield 1-7, James 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Oubre Jr. 8), Sacramento 43 (Holmes 15). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Booker 8), Sacramento 28 (Joseph 14). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Sacramento 26. Technicals_Booker, Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_16,732 (17,608).