Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh takes in All-Star Game





Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, watches events on the field from the stands before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, attended Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Washington.

The District of Columbia appellate court judge is an avid baseball fan and a Washington Nationals season ticket-holder. Kavanaugh was taking in the game from above first base.

Kavanaugh earned headlines last week after reports noted he had racked up significant credit card debt, which a White House official said was for Nationals regular-season and playoff tickets for which he was later reimbursed by friends.

