Sutter's late goal lifts Orlando City to 3-3 draw with Revs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter finished Yoshimar Yotun's free kick in the 93rd minute in give Orlando City a 3-3 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night, with each team snapping a three-game losing streak.

Yotun also had a free kick in the 71st minute that Amro Tarek headed home to make it 2-all for Orlando (7-14-2). Yotun was sent off violent conduct in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Teal Bunbury gave the Revs (7-7-8) a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute after entering as a substitute in the 74th. He found some space in the right side of the area before slotting it past goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Juan Agudelo opened the scoring for New England in the seventh minute with a header flick to finish Brandon Bye's throw-in from a narrow angle. Cristian Penilla drilled home a right-footed shot in the 18th minute after Luis Caicedo forced a defensive miscue in the Orlando City backfield.

Dom Dwyer pulled Orlando City ton 2-1, finishing Tony Rocha's cross from close range in the 45th minute.