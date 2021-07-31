Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 11:41 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
Swanson had three hits, including his second career grand slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. The grand slam bounced off the foul pole in left field and came only nine days after his first career grand slam on July 22 against Philadelphia.