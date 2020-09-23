Swiss parliament picks special prosecutor for FIFA case duty

Recommended Video:

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss parliament appointed special prosecutor Stefan Keller on Wednesday to investigate former attorney general Michael Lauber for his meetings with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in July when Keller said he found “elements that make up reprehensible behavior” linked to meetings with Lauber in 2016 and 2017.

Swiss lawmakers had previously met Keller’s request to lift the immunity from prosecution from which Lauber had benefited in the job he left last month.

In a vote Wednesday, lawmakers confirmed Keller as the only candidate for the investigative role over Lauber, who led a long-running and ongoing series of criminal proceedings linked to international soccer officials.

Lauber was recused from the FIFA investigation last year and disciplined in March amid fallout from media reports which revealed the Infantino meetings where neither took notes. Both have said they cannot recall details of their June 2017 meeting.

Lauber now faces questioning for potential abuse of public office and breach of official secrecy.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, Switzerland's attorney general Michael Lauber briefs the media at a news conference in Bern, Switzerland. Lauber has offered to resign in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the parliamentary judicial commission ahead of the publication of a federal court ruling in his appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP, file) less FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, Switzerland's attorney general Michael Lauber briefs the media at a news conference in Bern, Switzerland. Lauber has offered to resign in the latest fallout ... more Photo: Peter Schneider, AP Photo: Peter Schneider, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Swiss parliament picks special prosecutor for FIFA case duty 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Infantino and a Swiss regional prosecutor, his childhood friend Rinaldo Arnold, are suspected of inciting Lauber. They all deny wrongdoing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports