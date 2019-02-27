Switch-pitcher Venditte figures rule change won't hurt him

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Pat Venditte figures he has an advantage if Major League Baseball and the players' association adopt a three-batter minimum for pitchers starting in 2020: the 33-year-old reliever is a switch-pitcher.

The rule, if adopted, might cause less use of left-handed relief specialists. That could benefit Venditte, who has made 56 appearances over three big-league seasons and is at his first spring training with the San Francisco Giants.

"As long as I'm executing pitches and getting guys out, that would be beneficial from a split standpoint," Venditte said Wednesday. "The only thing that would throw that off would be a switch-hitter, obviously. Then I'd be just like anybody else. You could still have them go from their weaker side. If I'm doing my job, it would be advantageous to me."

Venditte pitched for Oakland in 2015, Toronto and Seattle in 2016 and the Los Angeles Dodgers last year,

Players and owners have been discussing how to speed the pace of play.

"As with anything, the game evolves," Venditte said. "With anything, the players will adapt, the players will go with it. Whatever changes come, I'm sure the people involved in those decisions will do what's best for the game."

He is proud of his special ability.

"It's a good thing I've got the right hand going, for sure," he said.

