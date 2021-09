Noah K. Murray/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game.