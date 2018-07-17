https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Syracuse-women-s-basketball-coach-gets-contract-13081552.php
Syracuse women's basketball coach gets contract extension
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has agreed to a contract extension through 2024.
The school on Tuesday did not disclose financial terms.
Hillsman has a 263-136 record in 12 years. He has led the Orange to the NCAA Tournament seven times, including a run to the championship game in 2016.
The Orange have won at least 20 games in 10 of his seasons. Before his arrival, the team had only two 20-win seasons.
